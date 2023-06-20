Joseph “Joey” Carl Harmon, Jr. Passes

Joseph “Joey” Carl Harmon, Jr., 78, passed away on June 13, 2023, at his home in Winona, MS. He was born March 14, 1945, to J. Carl and Gillie Hinton Harmon. Joey was a 1963 graduate of Pontotoc High School and a retired ag pilot. He served 3 years in U.S. Navy. He owned and operated Harmon’s Concrete in Pontotoc. After moving to Winona in 1983, he owned and operated Winona Flying Service, where he was an ag pilot for many years. He also owned and operated Winona Starter and Alternator Shop and Winona Aircraft Salvage until his retirement. He was a Shriner, a member of the Masonic Lodge # 81 and was an active member of The Foundry Church in Winona.

Services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Reverend John Goldwater will officiate, and Jon Bailey will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors, wife, Valeria; daughters, Lori Harmon (Late Terry Clay Akers) and Valeri Watts (Bobby); grandchildren, Carolyn Chay “C.C.” Costilow, Ryan Harmon Watts and Anna Crane Watts; sister, Gillie Ann Doty; brother, Howard Harmon; niece, Karlee Smith; nephews, Ruben and Roman Doty; great niece, Kimber Belle Smith; and stepdaughters and step grandchildren.