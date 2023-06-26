Home-United StatesNoe Aviation Brings Crop Duster Training to Vinton Veteran's Memorial Airport

Noe Aviation Brings Crop Duster Training to Vinton Veteran’s Memorial Airport

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0

The Vinton Veteran’s Memorial Airport was abuzz with activity Thursday morning. About a dozen Aerial Applicators, commonly called “Crop Dusters” from across the Midwest arrived in Vinton for a voluntary certification process hosted by Noe Aviation.

The airplanes filled the sky as they descended to the same altitude commonly used when spraying – usually from twelve to fourteen feet above crop canopy. Once at that altitude, the pilots discharged water with a pink dye from their hoppers as they crossed over a thin string. The string is then fed into a computer which tells the pilot the width of their swath to optimize their spray pattern. Another test shows the droplet size in any given area to assure that the correct amount of product is applied to the crops.

Read more on this story at Vinton Today

 

SourceVinton Today
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

Albany Kiwanis Group Gets Bird’s-Eye View of Thrush Aircraft

AgAir Update Staff -