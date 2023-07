(Fargo, ND) — Police are investigating reports of a Kindred man accused of shooting fireworks at an airplane.

A pilot was crop-dusting a field over the weekend, when he says a man raised his middle finger and shot fireworks toward his plane as he passed by.

The fireworks did not strike the plane, and no one was injured.

Police have not released the name of the man accused in the incident, and say he has not been charged.

Read more on this story at WDAY Radio