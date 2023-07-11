Doing Something Different — Jim Deterding Took a Big Step

POND CREEK, Okla. — James Deterding wanted to do something different in his life. His dad, Louis, — or Louie as they called him — had a crop-dusting business in Northeast Colorado.

He did take his dad’s advice and got his pilot’s license in high school but decided he wanted to work the harvest. His dad helped him purchase a combine and he came to the Pond Creek area to cut wheat.

In 1974, he was cutting wheat in Pond Creek and by 1976, he sold his combine and trucks and bought his first airplane.

At 18, he got his commercial pilot’s license. He tied his spray plane down at the Pond Creek Airport and started his business. His dad helped him get his first jobs in the area.

Read more on this story at the Enid News & Eagle