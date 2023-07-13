Ashland SWCD Preparing for Aerial Seeding Through Fisher Crop Care by Air

Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District will partner with Fisher Crop Care by Air for coordination of cover crops to be aerial seeded this year.

Aerial seeding is an exciting time for producers and for neighbors as they get to enjoy the talented pilots show off their skills with precise maneuver ability throughout the sky. The plane is up, cover crop seed is down, and the plane is back to the airport for another load.

“Brian from Fisher Crop Care by Air has many years of experience and makes the aerial application look simple, but as we all can see there is so much knowledge and talent that it can not be taken for granted. Fisher Crop Care by Air is out of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Brian is great to work with,” said Ashland Soil and Water Conservation specialist Katie Eikleberry in a news release.

Read more on this story at the Times-Gazette