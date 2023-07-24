U.S. Forest Service to Use Drones for Invasive Plant Control

SHERIDAN — For many ecosystems, invasive plant species can prove detrimental, killing off native vegetation. The U.S. Forest Service aims to cut back some invasive plant species on approximately 5,310 acres of the Bighorn National Forest this summer to promote the growth of native grasses in a variety of locations using drone technology.
“We started work a few years back with updating our tools for addressing invasive plant species,” Bighorn National Forest supervisor Andrew Johnson said. “We published in GIS and signed a record discussion that gives us the ability to use aerial application herbicide which we could not do before. It gives us more flexibility in how we approach and respond to new invasive plants so we can get after those things quicker.”
