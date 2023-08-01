Sertãozinho, Brazil Welcomes SINDAG 2023

Sertãozinho, a vibrant city in Brazil, was abuzz with excitement as it played host a small fleet of aircraft from the 2023 AvAg Congress. The event, organized by SINDAG) drew the attention of ag aviation enthusiasts, industry professionals, and local residents alike.

The AvAg Congress, renowned for showcasing the latest advancements in aerial application technology, chose Sertãozinho as its destination, highlighting the city’s importance in the agricultural sector. Nestled in the heart of São Paulo state, Sertãozinho boasts a rich history of agricultural excellence, making it an ideal backdrop for this prominent gathering.

The event drew participants from diverse backgrounds, ranging from farmers and agronomists to aviation experts and government officials. Together, they explored innovative solutions to enhance crop monitoring, pest control, and precision agriculture. The AvAg Congress facilitated knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration and paving the way for advancements in sustainable farming practices.

Attendees had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the aircraft’s capabilities, including precision spraying techniques and remote sensing technologies.

Sertãozinho, with its vast agricultural landscapes, proved to be an ideal location for the AvAg Congress. The event allowed participants to gain practical insights into the challenges faced by farmers and explore how aviation can contribute to their success. It also showcased the city’s commitment to embracing technological advancements and promoting sustainable practices within the agricultural sector.

The AvAg Congress in Sertãozinho not only served as a platform for innovation but also fostered networking opportunities among industry professionals. Participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions, exchanging ideas and experiences that will shape the future of Brazilian agriculture.

There were over 150 exhibitors from all corners of the globe in attendance.

Sertãozinho’s role as the host of the AvAg Congress served as a testament to the city’s commitment to progress and its recognition of the vital role aviation plays in shaping the future of Brazilian agriculture. By embracing innovation and collaboration, Sertãozinho and the AvAg Congress have set the stage for a promising future in which aerial technology and sustainable agriculture work hand in hand to create a prosperous and environmentally conscious industry.