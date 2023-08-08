Home-United StatesCentral Illinois Farmers Get a Little Help From Above

Central Illinois Farmers Get a Little Help From Above

DECATUR — The sun isn’t the only yellow object filling the summer sky in Central Illinois.

Agricultural aircraft are swooping over farm fields throughout the region.

Steve Adams is the owner of Adams Aerial Solutions in Decatur.

“We’re making noise and flying fast,” he said.

The job of agricultural aircraft consists of aerial application services on area fields. Along with the Decatur pilots, other local services are operating in the Mattoon, Lincoln, Bloomington and Tuscola areas.

“The technical term is aerial applicators,” said Aubrey Youakim, Aerinova Aerial staff member based at the Coles County Memorial Airport in Mattoon. “But the easy way to say what we do is to say we’re crop dusters.”

Read more on this story at the Herald Review

