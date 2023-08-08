Central Illinois Farmers Get a Little Help From Above

“We’re making noise and flying fast,” he said.

The job of agricultural aircraft consists of aerial application services on area fields. Along with the Decatur pilots, other local services are operating in the Mattoon, Lincoln, Bloomington and Tuscola areas.

“The technical term is aerial applicators,” said Aubrey Youakim, Aerinova Aerial staff member based at the Coles County Memorial Airport in Mattoon. “But the easy way to say what we do is to say we’re crop dusters.”

