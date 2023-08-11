Bill Lavender Nominated as a 2024 Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame Candidate

AgAir Update Founder Bill Lavender was nominated Thursday, August 10th, 2024, as one of ten candidates put forward to be inducted into the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame.

Each candidate for the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame is nominated based on their “outstanding and lasting contributions to the advancement of aviation or manned space flight,” according to the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame website. Inductees are selected based on the total number of votes after their nomination.

Vote for Bill Lavender here!

Bill’s biography and nomination can be viewed here: Bill Lavender Nomination – Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame