"Small Town Hero": Family of Pilot Killed in Minnesota Cropduster Crash Says He Died Doing What He Loved

CLARA CITY, Minn. — Even after his passing, a western Minnesota veteran is having a big impact on others.

Thirty-four-year-old Derek DuHoux died last week, nine days after the cropduster plane he was flying crashed near the town of Clara City. But as John Lauritsen shows us, Derek’s memory lives on in more ways than one.

“You don’t realize the impact your children make on people’s lives until tragedy happens,” said mother Rachel DuHoux.

At a young age, Derek knew two things. He wanted to be a pilot and he wanted to be in the military.

Read more on this story at CBS News

