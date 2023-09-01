NAAA & NAAREF Fall 2023 Board & Committee Meetings: Mark Your Calendars for a Productive Event in Dayton, OH

As autumn approaches, the National Agricultural Aviation Association extends a warm invitation to all their esteemed members and partners to join them for the Fall 2023 NAAA & NAAREF Board & Committee Meetings. The event will take place from October 5th to 7th in the picturesque city of Dayton, Ohio. This gathering promises to be a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, share insights, and collaborate on shaping the future of agricultural aviation.

Meetings begin on Thursday, October 5th. A notable highlight is the PAASS Train the Trainer session, scheduled for October 4th to 5th, where participants will have the chance to enhance their skills and contribute to the advancement of agricultural aviation safety.

To ensure your convenience and ease of travel during the event, the Association has organized various transportation options. For those staying at the Marriott at the University of Dayton or visiting the Dayton Convention Center, a continuous shuttle service will operate between the two venues on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, a complimentary hotel shuttle within a five-mile radius will be available from 7 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. For those who prefer public transport, the free Flyer bus offers a reliable option, with pick-ups every ten minutes. Of course, familiar ride-sharing services like Uber, Lyft, and taxis are also available.

The Marriott at the University of Dayton, with a nightly rate of $159 plus tax, is an excellent opportunity to stay in a convenient and well-appointed location. To reserve your room, you can book online or call 1-888-236-2427 and mention the National Agricultural Aviation Association Board Meeting. Hurry, as the room block closes on September 12, 2023. After this date, room availability and rates cannot be guaranteed.

Save the Date for the 2023 Ag Aviation Expo

Looking ahead, the NAAA also extends an invitation to the 2023 Ag Aviation Expo in Palm Springs, California. The event is scheduled from December 4th to 7th, promising a comprehensive schedule of events designed to keep you informed and engaged in the world of agricultural aviation. For details and hotel information, visit agaviation.org