Precision Aviation Group Announces New Strategic Appointment: Vice President and General Manager of Trace Aviation

Precision Aviation Group (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to aerospace and defense industries worldwide, announced the appointment of Meghan Brock, to the role of Vice President and General Manager of Trace Aviation. Trace Aviation is a leader in the exchange and overhaul of King Air landing gear with FAA Repair Station and EASA certifications. Trace Aviation was acquired by PAG in 2021, becoming an essential member of PAG’s Components Services division.

“With over 60 FAA approved process repairs, we focus on the innovative exchange and overhaul of landing gear components for all Beechcraft King Air models,” said Meghan Brock, Vice President and General Manager of Trace Aviation.

“Meghan’s promotion will allow her to focus on continuous innovation across our Components Services division and support the exceptional customer service our customers expect from PAG,” said Jordan Webber, PAG’s Vice President of Components Services.

PAG’s Components Services division provides Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for mission-critical aircraft operators and fleet managers worldwide. PAG’s significant investments in landing gear repair services and specialized in-house aircraft component repair capabilities are designed to provide significant cost savings to its customers.

Meghan also will be instrumental in expanding PAG’s Component Services division as a worldwide powerhouse for King Air support,” said Webber. “Please join me in congratulating Meghan in her new role.”

About Precision Aviation Group

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to aerospace and defense industries worldwide. With 20 Repair Stations, and over 850,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG’s 23 locations and customer-focused business model serve aviation customers through supply chain and Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

PAG provides MRO and supply chain solutions for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. PAG has MRO and manufacturing capabilities on over 200,000 product lines in four MRO segments – Avionics, Components, Engines and Manufacturing/DER Services. (www.precisionaviationgroup.com)