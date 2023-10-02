Tabula USA Expands Team in Continued Commitment to US Growth

After launching its US Headquarters in Melbourne, Florida, last month the company proudly announces two pivotal additions to its team.

Melbourne, Florida – September 29, 2023. Tabula USA, a leader in agricultural technology, strengthens its US presence with two key additions to its team: Dennis McMonigle and Brad Ausborn, who join as Aviation Sales Managers. Brad Ausborn brings over 30 years of farming experience and a diverse background in aviation, including work with general aviation, corporate aircraft, and EMS helicopters. Combining his agricultural roots with his aviation knowledge, Brad is poised to significantly contribute to Tabula, leveraging his extensive background to benefit the company and its customers.

Dennis McMonigle brings a professional background in software, technology, technical services, and equipment sales. While growing up in Weatherford, Texas, surrounded by farming and ranching in an agricultural community, his passion for aviation has always been present. Currently a student pilot, Dennis is eager to combine his sales expertise with his love for aviation to enhance Tabula USA’s presence in the market.

These additions to the Tabula USA team exemplify the organization’s commitment to nurturing a diverse and knowledgeable workforce that serves precision agriculture, mosquito control, and related industries in North and South America.

For more information about Tabula USA’s cutting-edge precision agriculture and aviation solutions, please visit http://www.tabula.live or contact the Florida office at 844-482-2852. About Tabula Founded in 2006, Tabula, formerly known as TracMap, has established itself as a leading provider of agricultural GPS guidance and job management systems for aviation and ground applications.

Tabula allows customers to precisely control what goes on the land. Allowing them to know for sure that the work has been completed accurately and efficiently and that they will have the proof for compliance purposes. By fostering seamless collaboration between farmers and contractors, Tabula encourages those who manage productive land to care for it, safeguard its value and increase its productivity now and for generations to come. Visit Tabula.live for more information.