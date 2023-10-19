6 Important Right to Farm Questions

Home-United States6 Important Right to Farm Questions

Texans will have an opportunity on Nov. 7 to vote on a proposition that would add language to the Texas Constitution that would, in effect, make it difficult for future legislatures to change right-to-farm in the state.   

The proposition follows a Right to Farm statute previously passed by the Texas Legislature and now in effect. That law gives farmers and ranchers more protection against lawsuits that could affect how they run their businesses. 

Proposition 1, if passed, would establish the right to farming, ranching, timber production, and wildlife management in the Texas Constitution.  

Read more on this story at FarmProgress.com

SourceFarm Progress
