Public Invited to Comment on EPA Herbicide Policy

MOSES LAKE — The Agricultural Retailer’s Association announced Wednesday it is encouraging public comment on a proposed Endangered Species Act herbicide strategy draft from the Environmental Protection Agency to bring the EPA’s pesticide program into compliance with the ESA. Comments are due no later than Oct. 22.

According to the announcement the draft is a general set of restrictions on agricultural herbicide use that would be imposed on all new and re-registered herbicide registrations moving forward. This proposal would generally apply to agricultural retailers, applicators, farmers and most other agricultural herbicide users in the lower 48 states operating in pesticide use limitation areas, which will face greater restrictions due to their alleged risks to certain endangered species.

