Dickinson County board rejects Invenergy permit to install new wind turbines in the Iowa Great Lakes area

Plans for a new wind farm in the Iowa Great Lakes region hit a major roadblock Wednesday night. Opponents of a proposed wind farm in the Iowa Great Lakes region credit a grassroots effort for putting a pause on the project located east and southeast of East Lake Okoboji.

Emotions ran high as the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment turned down a permit for Invenergy to install up to 79 turbines. Tears streamed down the face of resident Kris Van Kleet after the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment denied a permit for the Red Rock Energy Center.

Read more on this story on Iowa Public Radio