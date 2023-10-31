Home-United StatesDickinson County board rejects Invenergy permit to install new wind turbines in...

Dickinson County board rejects Invenergy permit to install new wind turbines in the Iowa Great Lakes area

Plans for a new wind farm in the Iowa Great Lakes region hit a major roadblock Wednesday night. Opponents of a proposed wind farm in the Iowa Great Lakes region credit a grassroots effort for putting a pause on the project located east and southeast of East Lake Okoboji.

Emotions ran high as the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment turned down a permit for Invenergy to install up to 79 turbines. Tears streamed down the face of resident Kris Van Kleet after the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment denied a permit for the Red Rock Energy Center.

Read more on this story on Iowa Public Radio

AgAir Update Staff -