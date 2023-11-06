Could A2 Milk be a Competitive Advantage From Plant Based Competitors?

“A2” milk. Could this be coming to a school near you?

Do you and your family consume a lot of dairy products? And are you or anyone you know sensitive to it? Although it’s a tiny percentage of the population, there’s nothing wrong with a traditional cow dairy trying to keep milk in the forefront while tweaking a few things. Look closely at the packaging of phase 1 of this dairy sensitivities solution: “Lactose-free” and phase 2: both “A1 free protein and lactose-free.” How do we get kids fed more nutrition (like natural milk)? Well, for starters – make it a yummy flavor like strawberry! Secondly, if dairy products are free of lactose, almost everyone can enjoy them.

With the media’s food-concerned fear-mongering headlines, misinformation about the dairy industry, and rise in plant-based milk alternatives, we can choose to ignore or do something about it.

That’s what M&B Dairy Products did (As one example.) When the industry bobs, they weave. It’s a myth that most people can’t have dairy, especially in the US. However, some dairies, like value-added products, help solve GI problems affecting this small population. The enzyme and equipment costs about .025 to .03 more to make milk lactose-free. This reduced sugar, lactose-free strawberry nonfat milk should be available by Thanksgiving 2023.

Regular milk from an A1/A2 protein mixed herd is not a problem for most people, so people not bothered should continue doing what they have done forever. Don’t worry about it; continue to use regular milk, as it is the least expensive. However, the dairy industry needs to understand that the threats are genuine, and we can choose to ignore them or find ways to overcome them.

Let’s learn more about phase two concerning dairy proteins and sensitivities:

Milk has two proteins: A1, A2 or a combination of both. Most brands of regular milk are a combination of A1 and A2 protein. Research has shown that some people are sensitive to the A1 protein, so M&B Dairy slowly converted their entire herd to only A2 protein-producing cows, and some other dairies are as well. Additionally, at the appropriate time, they bred those cows with bulls or semen from certified A2 bulls only. It took about four years, but they hope this phase 2 transition helps overall. Farmers can test their cows for these proteins, and their herd started around 32% A2 (which is standard across the US) and is now 99.9% A2 only.

Milk in US schools is required with meals, and A2 milk will cost the school system about .025 cents or more. However, milk can cost School systems about .65 or .70, which is .30 or 35 cents more than natural milk. This is a win for the students as they will have a more nutritious, natural product that saves taxpayers a lot of money. If the plant-based alternative companies ever develop a flavored product, the savings will be even more significant.

Be above the trends and help solve problems through value-added milk. I can’t wait to try this when it comes out! How about you? Have you tried A2 milk yet, and what are your thoughts?