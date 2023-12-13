Ag Aviation Golf Tournament – Over $9,000 Raised!

Thank you to everyone that participated and help make the 2023 Ag Aviation Golf Tournament a huge success! It was a perfect fall weekend in Arkansas and everyone had a wonderful time! There was a great turnout and we were able to make a $8,000 donation to the Charles Stokes Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 donation to the Austin Scrogin Memorial Agricultural Aviation Scholarship at Delta State.

A special thanks goes to the golf tournament committee comprised of Brenda Watts, Lathan Busby, Bryant Otto and Michael Hutchins! They did a wonderful job planning an exceptional event!