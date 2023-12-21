Home-United StatesDelta State University’s New Pilots Are Prepared for Takeoff

Delta State University’s New Pilots Are Prepared for Takeoff

The Delta State University agricultural aviation pilot training program will help feed the world. In November 2019, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith told Ike Brunetti and retired Col. Brad MacNealy (former state aviation officer of the Mississippi National Guard), “I want you to start an ag pi/lot program at Delta State.”

Brunetti is a second-generation aerial applicator and business owner, and MacNealy is the director of flight operations and interim chair for the Commercial Aviation Department at Delta State University (DSU) in Cleveland, Mississippi. The men were stunned and skeptical. DSU has never been an agricultural school. However, its commercial aviation program is the only one in the state.

Read more on this story at Farm Flavor

