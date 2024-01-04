Another Year, Another Season

I trust everyone had a fantastic Christmas holiday. All was good with my family; we should all be thinking about the loved ones that have left us this past year. The holidays can be extra challenging for their families and friends. It doesn’t get any easier for them with the beginning of a new year.

And here it is, another new year, 2024. It is incredible how fast time has passed since the beginning of the millennium 24 years ago; for that matter, the passing speed of the last decade. Speaking of time (and a little self-promotion), I was in the office in late December and received a surprise visit from the FAA. (What!!) He was there to surprise me with a token for 50 years of flying, which I achieved in August of 2023: the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. I can’t believe it’s been 50 years since I first soloed. He brought with him every record the FAA had on file for me, starting from the initial application I filled out in 1973 to get my Private.

Did I see you in Palm Springs, California, last month? I was fortunate to see many of you at NAAA’s Ag Aviation Expo. For those of you who were unable to attend, you missed a great time, both educational and fun! You can always visit www.agairupdate.com to see a photo review of it.

One of this year’s convention highlights was Lane Aviation purchasing the P&WC PT6A-34AG at the Live Auction, which has always been a great fundraiser for NAAA. The NAAHOF Karaoke fundraiser showcased some interesting acts, the Welcome Reception, held outside amongst the static displays, PWC’s Customer Appreciation Reception, complete with live music around the pool, and an impressive awards banquet that recognized the best of the best in ag aviation. Rod Thomas (Idaho) may even be preparing for an epic legal battle with the Louisiana group!

In closing, Graham and I will attend many state shows in 2024. For those of you I missed seeing in Palm Springs, maybe we can visit at a state show. After the state shows, the dreary days of winter start coming to an end. For most, the start of a new season will be right around the corner. So, during this winter, enjoy your break from flying. Catch up on your rest and review your equipment’s condition; replace or fix? Create a winning strategy for your livelihood. 2024 is going to be a banner year for everybody!

Until next month,

Keep Turning…