Covington Aircraft Engines Opens New Service Center in the United Kingdom

Covington Aircraft Engines has officially opened the doors of its second overseas Service Center. Located in the southwest of England near Wimborne, Dorset, Covington Aircraft EU Limited is certified by the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority as a Part 145 organization and will provide customers in the United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa with factory authorized maintenance, parts, and Mobile Repair Team services for the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A family of engines.

Covington Aircraft Engines is a factory Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF) for the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A. With its headquarters and North American Service Center in Oklahoma, a Service Center in Brazil, and the addition of this latest facility in the United Kingdom, the company is well positioned to provide in-network warranty services, commercial support, and new parts to customers worldwide.

As with each of its Service Centers, Covington’s sizeable new facility in the United Kingdom has the capabilities, experienced staff, and tooling to handle heavy maintenance and power section work on the PT6A family. In addition, Covington Aircraft EU Limited will serve as a European base for the company’s well-known Mobile Repair Teams which will now be able to provide more efficient and timely field service support across the United Kingdom, Middle East, and Africa.

Engine overhaul work or expanded work scope requirements for Covington Aircraft EU Limited customers, as well as from customers in North America, Central and South America, Asia and Australia will continue to be handled at the company’s Okmulgee, Oklahoma headquarters facility with its advanced test cell capabilities.

“We are very blessed” said Aaron Abbott, president of Covington Aircraft Engines. “Not only to be able to extend our company’s physical presence and geographic reach in this way – but also for the opportunity it affords us to maintain our relationship-based approach to service, which ensures every customer is welcomed as family and treated with the utmost respect and care regardless of where they may be in the world.”