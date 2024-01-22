From Sky to Field: T&M Aerial Spraying Provide Valuable Service for Farmers

Farmers are known to work and care for the land, but sometimes they need a little help from the sky. That’s where T&M Aerial Spraying comes in.

Tommy Newkirk has been flying since the mid 90’s, and when farmers started asking if he would be willing to get involved with aerial application, Tommy answered that demand by taking an ag spraying course and getting his commercial license. T&M Aerial Spraying was born.

Based in Garland, NC, Tommy Newkirk and his family work with a lot of farmers throughout southeastern North Carolina. They also run Newkirk Machine and Welding. Since starting the aerial side of the business, things have really taken off (excuse the pun).

“We had been in business for some years, and it had begun to grow,” said Melissa Newkirk, owner of T&M Aerial Spraying and wife of Tommy. “We saw the need for larger airplanes.”

Being able to grow their business was important to not just the Newkirks, but to farmers in the area too.

