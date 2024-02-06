Speed, Safety, and Comfort: The Origins of Delta Airlines published,with Ag Aviation History

Former Delta Boeing 767 captain and aviation historian, James John Hoogerwerf, has authored a book titled “Speed, Safety, and Comfort: The Origins of Delta Air Lines.” In this book, Hoogerwerf delves into the evolution and expansion of Delta Air Lines. The National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) provided Hoogerwerf with photos and information regarding Huff-Daland Dusters Inc., the precursor to Delta Air Lines. Huff-Daland Dusters Inc. holds the distinction of being the first aerial application business, conducting the inaugural commercial dusting of crops with their specially crafted aircraft, the Puffer.

In 1928, Huff-Daland Dusters underwent a rebranding, becoming Delta Air Service, with a newfound emphasis on passenger and air mail transport. The subsequent year marked the initiation of Delta’s passenger flights, commencing from Monroe, LA, and eventually establishing routes throughout the southeastern U.S. Hoogerwerf’s book meticulously recounts Delta’s origins, highlighting the company’s significant contributions to agriculture, southern industrialization, and the advancement of commercial aviation in the United States. “Speed, Safety, and Comfort: The Origins of Delta Air Lines” is available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon.