A Soaring Ambition: Bruce Peterson’s Journey in Agricultural Aviation

Bruce Peterson has been involved with agriculture in many ways, from stock man, to pilot, to plane parts manufacturer. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Aerospread and also the Chair of the New Zealand Ag Aviation Association.
Despite his early departure from conventional education, Peterson’s narrative demonstrates the potency of ambition.
“You can achieve anything in this world if you want to,” he says, reflecting on his initial fascination with flying as a child observing crop-dusting planes.
The episode delves into the advancements and challenges within the agricultural aviation industry. Peterson discusses the integration of drone technology in farming and the camaraderie that pervades a field known for its competitiveness.
One particularly memorable instance from his journey occurred at a drone expo in Vegas, where an unexpected encounter with a committee member led to a realisation of overlapping efforts.
“It’s actually a bit dumb what we’re doing here,” Peterson remarked, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the industry.
Read more on this story at REX Online