Aviation Specialties Unlimited Celebrates Milestone: 100th E3 Night Vision Goggle Sold

Boise, Idaho – April 30, 2024 – Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU), a leading provider of night vision solutions, is proud to announce a significant milestone: the sale of their 100th E3 Night Vision Goggle (NVG).

ASU extends its gratitude to those who were among the first 100 adopters of the E3 NVG, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, PJ Helicopters, Heli-Austria, HELI-FLIGHT JLR gGmbH, Delaware State Police, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, Collier County Helicopter Operations, and Helimax Aviation, Inc. Their trust and support have played a pivotal role in the success of this innovative night vision solution.

The sale of the 100th E3 NVG highlights its increasing recognition among aviation professionals worldwide. Its exceptional performance, reliability, and user-centric design have positioned it as a top contender for pilots operating in diverse operational environments.

The first 300 adopters of E3 NVG receive a 2-year warranty and free inspections.

To learn more about the E3 Night Vision Goggle and ASU’s commitment to excellence in night vision technology, visit www.asu-nvg.com.

About E3:

The E3 NVG represents a culmination of ASU’s commitment to innovation and excellence in night vision technology. Rooted in a deep understanding of the challenges faced by aviators in low-light environments, the E3 was meticulously designed to address these challenges and provide unparalleled performance.

Dr. Joseph Estrera, ASU’s President and the visionary behind the E3 NVG, shared insights into the development process, stating, “The driving force behind the E3 NVG was our unwavering dedication to enhancing safety and effectiveness for aviators operating in low-light conditions. We recognized the need for a night vision solution that not only delivered superior performance but also prioritized user comfort and ease of use.”

The E3 NVG incorporates several key features designed to optimize performance and enhance user experience:

TSO-Approved Lightweight Design: Weighing 30% less than the current AN/AVS-9, the E3 reduces neck strain and fatigue during extended missions.

High-Performance Image Intensification: Equipped with P-45 white phosphor technology, the E3 delivers superior image clarity and contrast, enhancing situational awareness.

Enhanced Ergonomics: Intuitive diopter and objective adjustments improve look-around viewing, allowing users to maintain awareness of their surroundings without compromising operational effectiveness.

Compatibility: The E3 NVG is backward compatible with legacy ANVIS mounts and battery packs, ensuring seamless integration with existing equipment.

About Aviation Specialties Unlimited:

Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) is a leading provider of night vision solutions for aviation, law enforcement, and military applications. Since 1995, ASU has offered a comprehensive range of products and services, including night vision goggles, cockpit lighting solutions, and training programs. Committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, ASU continues to set the standard for excellence in the night vision industry. For more information, call +1 208-426-8117 or visit asu-nvg.com.