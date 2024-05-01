NAAA Empowering Future Aerial Applicators Through Three Available Scholarships

Deadlines Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 15, 2024

The National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA), with the support of several Allied members, is offering three scholarship programs in 2024, totaling $29,000 in scholarship funds. Whether you’re a student, an aspiring ag pilot or an ag pilot interested in turbine training, we have scholarship funds for you! Please contact NAAA at information@agaviation.org or (202) 546-5722 for clarification about any of the scholarship program requirements.

NAAA’s ‘Ag Wings of Tomorrow’ Scholarship

Four $5,000 scholarships are available for aspiring ag aviators who are sponsored by an NAAA Operator. The NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship is back again this year, thanks to the generous support of BASF and Thrush Aircraft. The scholarship program is offering $20,000 in aid to assist four aspiring ag pilots in their journey. All funds are in U.S. dollars.

The goal of NAAA’s “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship Program is to strengthen the aerial application industry by helping operator members bring new pilots into the profession and help fund their training. Applicants must be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member. Scholarship recipients may use the proceeds for flight training or aviation or ag-related coursework at a university, college, community college or other institution of higher learning. A stipend for a trainee in an NAAA Operator-sponsored apprentice program is also permissible. The scholarship program is administered by NAAA and funded by educational grants from BASF and Thrush Aircraft.

Investing in aspiring ag aviators is a win-win for NAAA Operator members and individuals seeking training funds to support their pursuit of becoming a professional ag pilot.

How to Apply & Deadline

To be considered for the 2024 scholarship, along with completing the two-part application, every applicant must submit:

A letter of recommendation from the NAAA Operator member sponsoring the applicant.

from the NAAA Operator member sponsoring the applicant. An essay of 250 words or less explaining why the applicant wants to pursue a career in agricultural aviation and how they would use NAAA’s “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship to further their education and training.

explaining why the applicant wants to pursue a career in agricultural aviation and how they would use NAAA’s “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship to further their education and training. A one-page résumé or list of activities detailing all agricultural and aviation experiences, education and training.

Applicants must apply using the online application process. The deadline is Aug. 31, 2024. Learn more about the 2024 NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship and review the instructions at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

While the applicant must be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member, NAAA membership is not a prerequisite for applying for the “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship. Still, becoming an NAAA Associate member is an excellent way for candidates to learn more about the industry and augment their training.

Restrictions

Applicants can apply for the NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship or the Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship, but not both in the same year.

NAAA Operator members may only sponsor one NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship applicant a year. They can also sponsor a Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship applicant in the same year, but the applicants can’t be the same person applying for both scholarships in the same year.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship

Two $3,000 scholarships are available to eligible NAAA Operator and Pilot members for turbine transition training through the 2024 Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship. The NAAA scholarship program was established in 2023 and has been made possible thanks to a generous educational grant funded by Jim Mills of Turbines Inc., who established the scholarship in memory of Charles Stokes.

The Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship was created to provide training funds to agricultural pilots with a minimum of 150 hours of ag time for use at a turbine transition course or program. The scholarship must be used for turbine flight training at a qualified flight school or turbine training facility. All funds are in U.S. dollars.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Have a minimum of 150 hours of ag time.

Be a Pilot, Affiliated Operator or Operator member of NAAA.

Be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member in the Operator dues category who will write a letter of recommendation on their behalf. (Operator applicants may not sponsor themselves; another NAAA Operator member would need to sponsor them.)

How to Apply & Deadline

Applicants must apply using the online application process. The deadline is Aug. 31, 2024. Further details and a link to the online application is available at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

Restrictions

Applicants may only apply for one NAAA pilot-training scholarship a year – either the Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship or the NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship, but not both in the same year.

NAAA Operator members may only sponsor one Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship annually. They can sponsor an NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship applicant in the same year, but the applicants can’t be the same person applying for both scholarships.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

NAAA Support Committee Scholarship

The NAAA Support Committee will award a $2,000 scholarship as top prize, and Covington Aircraft Engines has generously agreed to sponsor a $1,000 scholarship. All funds are in U.S. dollars.

How to Apply & Deadline

Submissions must be an essay of at least 1,500 words or a 5-minute multimedia presentation. Submissions are now online. The deadline is Sept. 15, 2024. Learn more about the Support Committee Scholarship and review the instructions at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

2024 Essay Topic

What are the biggest obstacles to the ag aviation industry in your area? Discuss how they can be overcome.

The 2024 Support Scholarship Contest is open to any individual sponsored by an NAAA member. The scholarship is not restricted to individuals pursuing a “flying career” and can be used toward any educational pursuit beyond high school (at any age). Previous winners are not eligible to compete.