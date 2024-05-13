U.S. EPA Proposes to Register New Herbicide Active Ingredient Glufosinate-P

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released for public comment its proposed registration decision for pesticide products containing the new active ingredient glufosinate-P to control weeds in non-tolerant and glufosinate-resistant corn, sweet corn, soybean, cotton, and canola. In addition to its proposed registration decision, EPA has also released its draft biological evaluation for the pesticide under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

This action complies with EPA’s obligations under the ESA and furthers the goals outlined in EPA’s April 2022 ESA Workplan by identifying potential effects to listed species and proposing protective measures prior to new conventional active ingredient pesticide registration. EPA is proposing several mitigation measures to reduce exposure to non-target species. Those measures are expected to minimize impacts to federally endangered and threatened (listed) species and their designated critical habitats. Glufosinate-P is the fourth new conventional active ingredient EPA has proposed to register that complies with the ESA.

