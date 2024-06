TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On June 6, the Bureau of Land Management released a preferred alternative plan that shrinks the Lava Ridge wind turbine project by nearly half of its total turbines. The alternative plan was still, however, not favored by many of Idaho’s politicians, and now Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced an administrative appeal with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt progress on the development.

